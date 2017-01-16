Northwestern Press

Goodwill Fire Co. honors firefighters at awards banquet
By The Press in Local News
Goodwill Fire Company, Germansville, recently honored their firefighters during an awards banquet.
Arnold Metzger, was named Firefighter of the Year.
The Lifetime Service and 25 Years of Service awards were given to Assistant Chief...
Paying it forward
By DAVID S. SKOLNIK in Local News
It’s the holiday season, a time for sharing, caring, fellowship and warm thoughts.
In Northampton Borough, Mario’s Pizza Shops has been a harbor of comfort, good conversation and outstanding food for thousands since 1979.
To thank...
HAPPENINGS
By The Press in Local News
THURSDAY JAN. 12
·Schnecksville Senior Citizens at Schnecksville Fire Co. social hall, meeting at noon lunch, bingo, cards. New members welcome. Call 610-769-7570.
·Take Off Pounds Sensibly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,...
-
Lynn Township board reorganizes for 2017
By KENNETH BLEILER in Local News
-
Eight Oaks recognized as Chamber Business of the Month
By ANNA GILGOFF in Local News
-
HAPPENINGS
By The Press in Local News
Focus
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
28
|
29
|
30
|
31