Northwestern Press

Poking at a penguin
By The Press in Local News
New Tripoli Fire Co. earns honors for advanced rescue certification
By DEBRA PALMIERI in Local News
The group photo had just been taken when the siren sounded.
A fire call at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 called New Tripoli Fire Company volunteer firefighters away from the special ceremony in their honor for earning advanced rescue certification through...
Kempton Lions Club community projects continue in 2017, new members welcome
By DEBRA PALMIERI in Local News
For those who have made a new year’s resolution to become more involved in their community and to volunteer their time and talents in 2017, the Kempton Lions Club may be just what you are looking for.
Chartered by Lions Clubs International...
Open house features wreaths, swags and pine cone holiday decorations
By ELSA KERSCHNER in Local News
A winter light wonderland
By The Press in Local News
