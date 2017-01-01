Northwestern Press

Students have a bright Christmas thanks to Target, police and community members
By SUSAN BRYANT in Local News
Christmas was a little brighter for 33 Parkland students thanks to 35 South Whitehall and Upper Macungie police officers and three Target stores.
Helping with additional funds and donations at the third annual Heroes and Helpers shopping...
HAPPENINGS
By The Press in Local News
THURSDAY DEC. 29
·Schnecksville Senior Citizens at Schnecksville Fire Co. social hall, meeting at noon lunch, bingo, cards. New members welcome. Call 610-769-7570.
·Take Off Pounds Sensibly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,...
‘Goofy Reindeer’ charm Route 100 Christmas display
By ANN WERTMAN in Local News
“Goofy reindeer” is the way Phil Rossetto and Greg Snider describe their latest holiday display eagerly anticipated by those who travel Route 100 North in Lowhill Township.
Rossetto noted the reindeer were an original design when he worked...
HAPPENINGS
By The Press in Local News
Ziegels Church honors America’s veterans
By LINDA DEIBERT in Local News
