Northwestern Press

Snow outside, warm inside potpie cooking in church atchurchcookingachurch
By ELSA KERSCHNER in Local News
Red beets eggs and green salad complemented the chicken potpie dinner at Heidelberg Union Church.
Even with snow on the ground and falling from the sky, there was a feeling of warmth and camaraderie inside the church’s fellowship hall...
THURSDAY JAN. 19
·Schnecksville Senior Citizens at Schnecksville Fire Co. social hall, meeting at noon lunch, bingo, cards. New members welcome. Call 610-769-7570.
·Take Off Pounds Sensibly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,...
BREAKING NEWS: Police, coroner’s office respond to North Whitehall Twp crash
By SUSAN BRYANT in Local News
State Police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal crash which occurred around 7:20 a.m. Jan. 18 near Levans and Apple roads, North Whitehall Township.
More information when it becomes available.
